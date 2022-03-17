The AES Corporation [AES] Stock trading around $22.65 per share: What’s Next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.14%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that AES Named to List of World’s Most Ethical Companies for the Ninth Year.

AES is one of only nine in the energy and utilities sector to be recognized for its integrity and high standards in ethical business practices.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the ninth consecutive year by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. AES is one of 56 companies in the world to receive this designation nine or more times and one of only nine companies in the global energy and utilities sector to receive the distinction this year.

Over the last 12 months, AES stock dropped by -15.64%. The one-year The AES Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.63. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.12 billion, with 666.71 million shares outstanding and 664.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, AES stock reached a trading volume of 5490366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $28.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.19, while it was recorded at 22.25 for the last single week of trading, and 23.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.35. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.35%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,032 million, or 95.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,504,796, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 69,975,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 6.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

319 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 45,737,914 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 40,738,721 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 541,654,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 628,131,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,438,039 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,513,578 shares during the same period.