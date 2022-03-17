Telsey Advisory Group lifts Big Lots Inc. [BIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] gained 15.44% or 4.94 points to close at $36.93 with a heavy trading volume of 9229809 shares. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Company to Participate in Bank of America 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on Wednesday March 9th.

Big Lots announced today that the Company will participate in the Bank of America 2022 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference, being held in New York City, New York. Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots, Jonathan Ramsden, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, and Jack Pestello, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 9, which will be broadcast live beginning at approximately 10:30AM Eastern Time.

An audio only live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/.

It opened the trading session at $31.93, the shares rose to $39.2799 and dropped to $31.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIG points out that the company has recorded -18.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, BIG reached to a volume of 9229809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $54 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $43, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on BIG stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIG shares from 60 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

Trading performance analysis for BIG stock

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, BIG shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.70, while it was recorded at 34.79 for the last single week of trading, and 49.19 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.90 and a Gross Margin at +36.65. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46.

Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to -5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

There are presently around $987 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,212,867, which is approximately -4.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,037,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.17 million in BIG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $57.48 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly -3.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Lots Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 4,273,521 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 4,039,391 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 22,544,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,857,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,023,916 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 721,828 shares during the same period.