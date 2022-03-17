Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] fell -87.75% so far this year. What now?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] gained 22.55% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Enrollment and Dosing Complete for Phase 2b Viral Challenge Study to Assess Efficacy of Intranasal REVTx 99 for the Prevention of H3N2 Influenza Infection.

-Primary endpoint analysis expected early Q2 2022- -Final data expected Q2 2022-.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that it has completed enrollment and dosing in Phase 2b viral challenge study (RVL-VRL01) to evaluate the efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99 for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza (influenza A) infection in healthy humans.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. represents 1.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.78 million with the latest information. REVB stock price has been found in the range of $1.10 to $1.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, REVB reached a trading volume of 21315491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revelation Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.16. With this latest performance, REVB shares dropped by -41.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.4962, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4266 for the last 200 days.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for REVB is now -0.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.40.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.00% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 841,120, which is approximately -4.181% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 488,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in REVB stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.45 million in REVB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 269,432 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,041,474 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 200,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,110,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,198 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,438,004 shares during the same period.