Phunware Inc. [PHUN] moved up 6.58: Why It’s Important

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] closed the trading session at $2.59 on 03/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.40, while the highest price level was $2.60. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Phunware Launches New Resource for Shareholders to Restrict Short Selling.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it will provide additional resources to help maximize shareholder value to include a simple online form that enables shareholders to direct their brokerages not to loan out Phunware securities such as PHUN and PHUNW.

Short selling or “shorting” is an investment strategy that involves betting against a stock. Short sellers typically borrow shares they don’t own from brokerage firms and sell them on the open market with the expectation they’ll be able to buy back the shares they owe at a lower price.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.52 percent and weekly performance of 5.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 156.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.04M shares, PHUN reached to a volume of 8334974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -26.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 12.00% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,289,375, which is approximately 38.694% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,177,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.59 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly -2.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 2,591,862 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 883,119 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,111,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,586,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,228,296 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 495,806 shares during the same period.