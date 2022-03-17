Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] is -23.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PALI] price plunged by -16.10 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI) Announces Analysis Demonstrating LB1148 Reduced the Extent and Severity of Post-Surgical Intraabdominal Adhesions by 93%.

Data from Pooled-Analysis of Enteral Protease Inhibitor LB1148 Demonstrated 72% Reduction in the Risk of Adhesion Formation in Patients Undergoing Bowel Resection Surgery.

Company to Host Conference Call on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A sum of 12190327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 836.74K shares. Palisade Bio Inc. shares reached a high of $1.46 and dropped to a low of $0.9328 until finishing in the latest session at $0.99.

The one-year PALI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

PALI Stock Performance Analysis:

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, PALI shares gained by 2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0762, while it was recorded at 1.0315 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3954 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palisade Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] shares currently have an operating margin of -78961.14. Palisade Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120316.72.

Return on Total Capital for PALI is now -141.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -218.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -165.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] managed to generate an average of -$2,323,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Palisade Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.40% of PALI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PALI stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 333,954, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 243,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in PALI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in PALI stock with ownership of nearly 21.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palisade Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PALI] by around 588,369 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 51,279 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 663,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,303,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PALI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,623 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 44,797 shares during the same period.