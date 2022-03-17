Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Revenue clocked in at $9.97 million, down -24.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2022 Monthly Dividend, and February 28, 2022 Rmbs Portfolio Characteristics.

March 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock.

A sum of 6369975 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.99M shares. Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $3.50 and dropped to a low of $3.38 until finishing in the latest session at $3.42.

The one-year ORC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.53. The average equity rating for ORC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. On July 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ORC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 112.11.

ORC Stock Performance Analysis:

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -10.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.30 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orchid Island Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133 million, or 22.20% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,474,516, which is approximately 13.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,777,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.18 million in ORC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.94 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 35.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 6,337,134 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,400,650 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 22,156,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,894,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,726,978 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,582,791 shares during the same period.