OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] is -59.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE: OCFT] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.99 at the close of the session, down -14.00%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that OneConnect to Hold Annual General Meeting on April 8, 2022.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting (the “AGM”) of shareholders of 2022 at 55F, Ping An Financial Center, No. 5033 Yitian Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, People’s Republic of China on April 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

Five proposals will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting: (i) in connection with the proposed listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, to amend and restate the third amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company currently in effect by deletion in their entirety and substitution in their place of the Company’s fourth amended and restated memorandum and articles of association, which is conditional upon and will be effective immediately prior to the completion of the Company’s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the “Listing”); (ii) to approve the granting of a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue or deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares immediately following the Listing, and which is conditional upon the Listing (the “Issuance Mandate”); (iii) to approve the granting of a general mandate to the Directors to exercise powers of the Company to repurchase shares of the Company representing up to 10% of the total number of issued shares immediately following the Listing, and which is conditional upon the Listing (the “Repurchase Mandate”); (iv) subject to an approval of the Issuance Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate and conditional upon the Listing, to approve an extension to the Issuance Mandate, such that the number of shares of the Company purchased under the Repurchase Mandate will also be added to extend the Issuance Mandate, provided that such additional amount shall not exceed 10% of the number of issued shares of the Company immediately following the Listing; and (v) to authorize each of the directors of the Company or Maples Corporate Services Limited to take related actions that might be necessary to effect the foregoing resolutions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, OCFT reached a trading volume of 6381896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCFT shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $19 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OCFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

How has OCFT stock performed recently?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.86. With this latest performance, OCFT shares dropped by -41.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.76 for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8046, while it was recorded at 1.2640 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8006 for the last 200 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.33 and a Gross Margin at +34.77. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.70.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. go to 9.19%.

Insider trade positions for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]

There are presently around $67 million, or 16.20% of OCFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCFT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 9,431,481, which is approximately -34.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,351,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.45 million in OCFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.99 million in OCFT stock with ownership of nearly -6.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE:OCFT] by around 11,438,188 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 17,920,090 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,278,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,636,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCFT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,746,606 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,088,997 shares during the same period.