Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell -45.84% so far this year. What now?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a high on 03/16/22, posting a 5.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.49. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Novavax Announces Launch of Global Vaccine Education Programs.

– ‘We Do Vaccines’ and ‘Know Our Vax’ are new educational efforts that provide information regarding vaccines.

– Programs explain Novavax’ commitment to vaccine development and innovation .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4129566 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax Inc. stands at 10.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.31%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $5.91 billion, with 75.68 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 4129566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $198.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVAX stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 285 to 161.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 8.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.50, while it was recorded at 74.80 for the last single week of trading, and 169.03 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $2,526 million, or 44.50% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,897,007, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,395,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.36 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $154.82 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 3,774,253 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 7,660,108 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 22,797,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,231,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 456,228 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,995 shares during the same period.