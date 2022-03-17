MetLife Inc. [MET] gain 8.05% so far this year. What now?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] gained 3.37% on the last trading session, reaching $67.52 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2022 that MetLife Pet Insurance Launches MyPets Rewards Program With LifeBalance.

New rewards program offers support for pets’ health and pet parents’ wallets.

MetLife Pet Insurance is introducing an exciting new rewards program – in partnership with LifeBalance, a discount network for employees and health plan members – to provide pet parents access to discounts and offers on pet care essentials. Pet parents are spending more than $4,500 annually on pet care, according to MetLife and OnePoll research1. In fact, the same research shows that more than half of pet parents today worry about their pet’s health more than their own.

MetLife Inc. represents 837.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.71 billion with the latest information. MET stock price has been found in the range of $66.06 to $67.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 6604549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $75.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MET stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.09.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.14, while it was recorded at 65.20 for the last single week of trading, and 63.01 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 5.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $40,242 million, or 75.90% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,686,373, which is approximately -3.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,725,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.72 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 591 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 32,291,332 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 43,421,603 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 540,364,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,076,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,410,007 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,927,176 shares during the same period.