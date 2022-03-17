McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Stock trading around $232.57 per share: What’s Next?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.39%. The company report on February 20, 2022 that McDonald’s Board of Directors Issues Statement in Response to Carl Icahn.

Company is on track to achieve industry-leading goal of sourcing U.S. pork from confirmed pregnant sows not housed in gestation crates by 2024.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Board of Directors today issued the following statement in response to a director notification nomination from Carl Icahn:.

Over the last 12 months, MCD stock rose by 5.78%. The one-year McDonald’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.15. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $172.93 billion, with 745.70 million shares outstanding and 739.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, MCD stock reached a trading volume of 5086920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $284.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $232 to $282. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $300, while Argus kept a Buy rating on MCD stock. On December 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 271 to 314.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 54.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 251.02, while it was recorded at 226.02 for the last single week of trading, and 245.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corporation Fundamentals:

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MCD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 12.97%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115,378 million, or 69.70% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,964,993, which is approximately 0.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,918,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.97 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.36 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly 2.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,472 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 26,459,714 shares. Additionally, 1,018 investors decreased positions by around 24,369,691 shares, while 352 investors held positions by with 459,284,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,114,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 332 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,643,691 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,307,809 shares during the same period.