Market cap of Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] reaches 22.00M – now what?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ: WNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.98%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that The Future of Meiwu Technology Offline Experience Store.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (Fka: Wunong Net Technology Company Limited) (“Meiwu”), (NASDAQ: WNW), is pleased to announce that in January 2022, Meiwu has officially entered into the offline experience store market and plans to complete its online and offline closed-loop retail ecology under the sharing mode of the front-end social sharing & membership system and the back-end direct purchase & direct supply.

In January 2022, during a 9-day annual promotion, the amount of sales of Meiwu reached 1.5 times that of the same promotion period last year, and the amount of the order doubled. The empowerment of offline experience stores is indispensable for realizing such achievements.

Over the last 12 months, WNW stock dropped by -92.33%.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.00 million, with 25.00 million shares outstanding and 6.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 809.65K shares, WNW stock reached a trading volume of 5091053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39.

WNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.98. With this latest performance, WNW shares dropped by -55.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.18 for Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7296, while it was recorded at 0.9171 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8621 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meiwu Technology Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.11 and a Gross Margin at +18.76. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.02.

Return on Total Capital for WNW is now -22.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.84. Additionally, WNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] managed to generate an average of -$39,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.24% of WNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 41,954, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.00% of the total institutional ownership; OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP, holding 10,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in WNW stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $4000.0 in WNW stock with ownership of nearly 168.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Meiwu Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ:WNW] by around 55,962 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 110,522 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 106,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WNW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,103 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 96,789 shares during the same period.