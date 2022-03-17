Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 220.33M – now what?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] price plunged by -2.08 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Express, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Positive Operating Income for Full Year 2021.

Fourth quarter positive comparable sales and gross margin expansion exceeded expectations.

Net sales increased 38% in the fourth quarter compared to 2020. Consolidated comparable sales increased 43% compared to 2020 and 4% compared to 2019.

A sum of 4523585 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.92M shares. Express Inc. shares reached a high of $3.57 and dropped to a low of $3.125 until finishing in the latest session at $3.29.

The one-year EXPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.89. The average equity rating for EXPR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

EXPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.36. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -19.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.44 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Express Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.98.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Express Inc. [EXPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 41.90% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,301,109, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,807,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.43 million in EXPR stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $6.56 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly -39.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 5,873,068 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,228,803 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,898,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,000,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,685,693 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,072,545 shares during the same period.