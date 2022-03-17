Market Analysts see Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] traded at a low on 03/16/22, posting a -0.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.10. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Vonage’s Savinay Berry Awarded Among Top 20 Global Chief Product Officers.

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that Savinay Berry has been named one of the top Chief Product Officers (CPOs) in the inaugural Global CPO 20, presented by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini Invent and Mighty Capital.

After collecting 200 nominations for the inaugural Global CPO 20, this list celebrates the 20 most influential and innovative CPOs leading digital transformations across the globe and recognizes the growing impact of the CPO now and in the future.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5201732 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vonage Holdings Corp. stands at 0.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.95%.

The market cap for VG stock reached $5.11 billion, with 252.81 million shares outstanding and 250.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, VG reached a trading volume of 5201732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $16 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 34.11.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, VG shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.53, while it was recorded at 20.09 for the last single week of trading, and 17.23 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $4,693 million, or 92.80% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,596,390, which is approximately -0.487% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,658,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.1 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $197.08 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly -36.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 68,069,917 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 77,250,255 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 88,021,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,342,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,612,102 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 40,135,186 shares during the same period.