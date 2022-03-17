Market Analysts see Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] falling to $360. Time to buy?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] traded at a high on 03/16/22, posting a 10.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $172.53. The company report on March 16, 2022 that CEOs of Coinbase Global, DeepMarkit, Liquid Avatar and Bitfarms Driving Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Crypto, NFTs, and the Metaverse.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), DeepMarkit (OTC: MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT), Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) and Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) (TSX.V: BITF).

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5927750 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coinbase Global Inc. stands at 6.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.66%.

The market cap for COIN stock reached $37.87 billion, with 214.14 million shares outstanding and 167.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 5927750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $312.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $444 to $377. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $420 to $360, while Needham kept a Buy rating on COIN stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 345 to 296.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 14.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.17% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.70, while it was recorded at 162.95 for the last single week of trading, and 246.32 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

There are presently around $13,265 million, or 47.80% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 10418.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,764,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $899.17 million in COIN stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $850.64 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly -22.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

576 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 37,252,487 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 9,934,883 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 37,854,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,041,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 314 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,056,809 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,438,887 shares during the same period.