Market Analysts see Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gaining to $22.50. Time to buy?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] traded at a low on 03/15/22, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.70. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Ares Capital Corporation Appoints Mary Beth Henson to its Board of Directors.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today that Mary Beth Henson has joined its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director. The Board has been expanded from nine to 10 members, including six independent directors.

Ms. Henson served as Chief Financial Officer at the National Audubon Society, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting birds and their habitats, from 2013 until 2021. Before that, she was Vice President, Finance for City Harvest, a food rescue organization in New York City, since 2008. Prior to joining City Harvest, Ms. Henson worked at Merrill Lynch for 14 years, where she co-founded the global Retailing Investment Banking Group, and at Chase Manhattan Bank for five years, where she held various commercial lending roles. She received a M.B.A. in Finance from New York University and a B.A. in English Literature from the University of Virginia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4489658 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ares Capital Corporation stands at 2.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for ARCC stock reached $9.08 billion, with 460.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 4489658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $23.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARCC shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

How has ARCC stock performed recently?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, ARCC shares dropped by -9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.15 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.47, while it was recorded at 20.19 for the last single week of trading, and 20.58 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46.

Earnings analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

There are presently around $2,854 million, or 31.85% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,750,928, which is approximately 7.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 10,280,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.83 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $114.0 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 1.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 14,371,879 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 9,287,552 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 121,010,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,670,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,848,963 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,687,817 shares during the same period.