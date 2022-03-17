Market Analysts see Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gaining to $4100. Time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 3.89% on the last trading session, reaching $3062.08 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Amazon Music Announces For Love & Country Documentary Film to Release April 7.

Examining country music’s evolution through the lens of a new generation of Black artists, the film will feature interviews and performances from Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown, Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music BRELAND, Shy Carter, Mickey Guyton, Willie Jones, Valerie June, Amythyst Kiah, Reyna Roberts, Allison Russell, Brittney Spencer, and Frankie Staton.

Directed by acclaimed photographer and director Joshua Kissi, the For Love & Country trailer is out today, with the film set to launch April 7 on Amazon Music and Prime Video globally.

Amazon.com Inc. represents 509.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1558.11 billion with the latest information. AMZN stock price has been found in the range of $2,947.07 to $3,063.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 4229824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4098.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $4100 to $4200. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4550 to $4625, while UBS kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 3840 to 3950.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 118.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 188.76.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.93. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,042.10, while it was recorded at 2,938.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3,331.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 34.80%.

There are presently around $907,256 million, or 60.40% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,421,754, which is approximately 0.425% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,717,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.64 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $50.17 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 4.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2,537 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 20,882,262 shares. Additionally, 1,292 investors decreased positions by around 8,649,057 shares, while 400 investors held positions by with 278,291,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,823,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 539 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,014,681 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,406 shares during the same period.