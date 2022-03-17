LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] moved up 30.39: Why It’s Important

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] jumped around 0.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.81 at the close of the session, up 30.39%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Announces US$50 million Share Repurchase Program.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may purchase up to US$50 million of its shares over the next twelve months (the “Share Repurchase Program”).

“This decision demonstrates our confidence in Lexin’s business fundamentals and growth opportunities,” said Jay Xiao, Chairman and CEO of Lexin. “We believe this is an attractive way of deploying our capital and returning value to shareholders.”.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock is now -27.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.85 and lowest of $2.508 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.64, which means current price is +47.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, LX reached a trading volume of 8830360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $11.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $15.30 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while CLSA analysts kept a Outperform rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

How has LX stock performed recently?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.73. With this latest performance, LX shares dropped by -25.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.05 and a Gross Margin at +70.95. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Total Capital for LX is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.96. Additionally, LX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] managed to generate an average of $26,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

Insider trade positions for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

There are presently around $96 million, or 34.60% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 13,209,795, which is approximately 0.763% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,095,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.83 million in LX stocks shares; and CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, currently with $7.34 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly -56.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 7,307,706 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 7,148,390 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 30,072,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,528,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,910,747 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 741,019 shares during the same period.