Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] is 3.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] traded at a high on 03/16/22, posting a 7.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.67. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Karyopharm Announces Upcoming Presentations of Phase 3 SIENDO Study of Selinexor in Patients with Advanced or Recurrent Endometrial Cancer.

Study Results to be Presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology’s Virtual Plenary and the Society for Gynecologic Oncology 2022 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer.

Company to Host Investor Conference Call on March 17th at 4:30 pm ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4490513 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.01%.

The market cap for KPTI stock reached $528.00 million, with 75.68 million shares outstanding and 71.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 4490513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $13.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $27 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on KPTI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KPTI shares from 17 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52.

How has KPTI stock performed recently?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -39.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 6.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.33 and a Gross Margin at +98.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $351 million, or 72.70% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,918,206, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,513,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.3 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $34.03 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 1.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 6,420,910 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,405,368 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 42,617,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,443,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,923,544 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 506,286 shares during the same period.