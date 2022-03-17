JMP Securities lifts Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] gained 6.99% on the last trading session, reaching $1.99 price per share at the time. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Hippo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Hippo’s fourth quarter financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.hippo.com/. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on March 10, 2022.

Hippo Holdings Inc. represents 386.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.12 billion with the latest information. HIPO stock price has been found in the range of $1.86 to $2.035.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, HIPO reached a trading volume of 5111066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HIPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for HIPO stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, HIPO shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0510, while it was recorded at 1.9140 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0122 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]

There are presently around $180 million, or 42.60% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 17,369,248, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 17,097,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.8 million in HIPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.88 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly 25.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 57,305,816 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 10,609,312 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 28,903,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,818,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,823,758 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 9,260,635 shares during the same period.