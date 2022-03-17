Jefferies slashes price target on Unity Software Inc. [U] – find out why.

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] gained 13.52% or 10.45 points to close at $87.73 with a heavy trading volume of 6020468 shares. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Gaming Poised to Continue Accelerated Growth According to Unity Gaming Report 2022.

Almost twice as many games were created in Unity in 2021 to meet soaring player demand.

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today released Unity Gaming Report 2022. Pulling insights and data from Unity’s Create and Operate Solutions divisions, the report offers an extensive view on the state of gaming, revealing player behaviors throughout the pandemic and detailing trends propelling the industry’s growth.

It opened the trading session at $80.60, the shares rose to $88.27 and dropped to $80.3201, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for U points out that the company has recorded -33.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, U reached to a volume of 6020468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unity Software Inc. [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $154.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $171, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on U stock. On December 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for U shares from 130 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 7.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

Trading performance analysis for U stock

Unity Software Inc. [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, U shares dropped by -18.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.15, while it was recorded at 80.27 for the last single week of trading, and 124.36 for the last 200 days.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Software Inc. [U] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.16. Unity Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.18.

Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unity Software Inc. [U]

There are presently around $17,179 million, or 75.00% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 34,984,419, which is approximately -14.211% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 23,361,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in U stocks shares; and RESOLUTE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.68 billion in U stock with ownership of nearly 440.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

387 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 44,149,277 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 26,438,118 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 151,708,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,295,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,626,674 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,181,789 shares during the same period.