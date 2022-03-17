International Paper Company [IP] Is Currently 2.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] traded at a high on 03/16/22, posting a 2.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $44.16. The company report on March 11, 2022 that International Paper Contributes $800,000 to Support Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ – To support the significant and growing humanitarian needs prompted by the conflict in Ukraine, International Paper (NYSE: IP) is contributing $275,000 to both the Red Cross and Global Foodbanking Network. This brings the company’s total combined donations to these organizations to $550,000 in support of humanitarian relief efforts, specifically to help Ukraine refugees.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4002861 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Paper Company stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.81%.

The market cap for IP stock reached $16.62 billion, with 389.40 million shares outstanding and 375.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 4002861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Company [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $51.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $160 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.13, while it was recorded at 42.87 for the last single week of trading, and 52.88 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.49 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Company [IP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $13,643 million, or 85.70% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,092,319, which is approximately -1.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,451,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.13 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -41.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 39,074,783 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 45,431,649 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 231,381,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,888,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,325,171 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,306,949 shares during the same period.