Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] moved up 5.10: Why It’s Important

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] price surged by 5.10 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on March 8, 2022 that INOVIO to Present at Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help protect people from infectious diseases and help treat people with cancer and HPV-associated diseases, today announced that Dr. J. Joseph Kim, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and 1×1 investor meetings at Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2021.

Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare ConferenceDate: Tuesday, March 15, 2021Time: 8:00 AM ETPresentation Format: Fireside Chat.

A sum of 5077187 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.65M shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $3.30 and dropped to a low of $3.135 until finishing in the latest session at $3.30.

The one-year INO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.8. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 398.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $270 million, or 40.50% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,244,914, which is approximately -0.679% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,300,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.76 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $34.66 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 0.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,106,377 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 3,057,668 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 71,864,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,029,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,323,052 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,223,494 shares during the same period.