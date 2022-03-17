GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] Revenue clocked in at $1.06 billion, down -68.34% YTD: What’s Next?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] price surged by 11.63 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on March 15, 2022 that GoHealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results.

Focusing on Optimization in 2022.

GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 4898795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.60M shares. GoHealth Inc. shares reached a high of $1.22 and dropped to a low of $1.07 until finishing in the latest session at $1.20.

The one-year GOCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.0. The average equity rating for GOCO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on GOCO stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOCO shares from 7.50 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

GOCO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, GOCO shares dropped by -36.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.35 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2441, while it was recorded at 1.1410 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4964 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoHealth Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +66.57. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.05.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now -3.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.32. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] managed to generate an average of -$14,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 78.60% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 14,076,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.13 million in GOCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.25 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly -12.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 9,359,659 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 16,439,560 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 61,770,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,570,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,130,532 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,493,998 shares during the same period.