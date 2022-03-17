For Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.84 during the day while it closed the day at $2.79. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Xeris Biopharma Announces Gvoke® Kit Is Now Available for the Treatment of Severe Hypoglycemia in Adults and Children With Diabetes Ages 2 And Above.

First ready-to-use liquid glucagon available in a single-dose vial and syringe kit for rescue.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology, today announced that Gvoke® (glucagon injection) Kit is now available by prescription. Gvoke Kit contains one (1) single-dose sterile syringe with markings for 0.1 mL (0.5 mg pediatric dose) and 0.2 mL (1 mg adult dose), and one single-dose vial containing 0.2 mL of solution.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 12.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XERS stock has inclined by 32.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.41% and lost -4.78% year-on date.

The market cap for XERS stock reached $376.96 million, with 124.71 million shares outstanding and 124.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 5141361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60.

XERS stock trade performance evaluation

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.96. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109 million, or 33.20% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 6,310,546, which is approximately -21.359% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,656,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.1 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.66 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly -1.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 5,747,223 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 16,467,432 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,793,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,008,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,036,708 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 9,190,805 shares during the same period.