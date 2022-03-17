For SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC], Analyst sees a rise to $2.30. What next?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] price surged by 13.30 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on February 28, 2022 that SmileDirectClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 5488169 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.64M shares. SmileDirectClub Inc. shares reached a high of $2.47 and dropped to a low of $2.11 until finishing in the latest session at $2.47.

The one-year SDC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.08. The average equity rating for SDC stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on SDC stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SDC shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

SDC Stock Performance Analysis:

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.27. With this latest performance, SDC shares gained by 11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SmileDirectClub Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.84 and a Gross Margin at +65.46. SmileDirectClub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.20.

SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

SDC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SmileDirectClub Inc. go to 34.80%.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87 million, or 33.60% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,843,591, which is approximately 1.645% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,883,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.47 million in SDC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6.26 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly 44.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 9,873,394 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 29,233,386 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 625,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,732,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,971,498 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 16,522,098 shares during the same period.