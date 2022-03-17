For MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.13%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that MoneyGram Agrees to Settle Legacy Enforcement Matter with New York Department of Financial Services.

MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) today announced it has reached a final agreement to settle its previously disclosed legacy enforcement matter with the New York Department of Financial Services (“NYDFS”) through a consent order (the “agreement”).

Pursuant to the agreement, MoneyGram will pay a civil monetary penalty of $8.25 million to the NYDFS and undertake various reporting obligations. This payment is consistent with the estimated amount that MoneyGram previously accrued in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, MGI stock rose by 54.90%. The one-year MoneyGram International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.72. The average equity rating for MGI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $975.35 million, with 95.70 million shares outstanding and 83.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, MGI stock reached a trading volume of 4880215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $13.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76.

MGI Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 20.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.91 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.44, while it was recorded at 10.74 for the last single week of trading, and 8.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyGram International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.26. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

MGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $669 million, or 68.50% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,138,580, which is approximately 7.732% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,287,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.84 million in MGI stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $39.59 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly -18.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 19,839,976 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 21,638,751 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,115,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,593,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,739,777 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 13,953,393 shares during the same period.