Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] Is Currently 3.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] traded at a high on 03/15/22, posting a 3.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $92.60. The company report on March 15, 2022 that FIS to Present at Upcoming Conference.

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Mon., March 21, 2022 at the BofA Electronic Payments Symposium at 8:15 a.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5435457 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at 3.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.78%.

The market cap for FIS stock reached $56.45 billion, with 610.00 million shares outstanding and 604.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 5435457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $139.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $135 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $135, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on FIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.36. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.80 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.32, while it was recorded at 90.68 for the last single week of trading, and 121.65 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 13.67%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

There are presently around $49,477 million, or 92.90% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,774,624, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,231,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.05 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 12.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 595 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 51,589,035 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 47,586,038 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 456,371,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,546,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,393,897 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 12,000,703 shares during the same period.