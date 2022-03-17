Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] is -11.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: DUO] jumped around 0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, up 53.44%. The company report on January 7, 2022 that FangDD Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (“FangDD” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUO) today announced that the Company had received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), dated January 4, 2022, notifying that, the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Rule”). It has resulted from the fact that the bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) closed below US$1 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days from November 19, 2021 to January 3, 2022. The Company has been granted a grace period of 180 calendar days, expiring on July 5, 2022, in which to regain compliance. The Company will regain compliance if, at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is at least US$1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule within 180 calendar days, the Company may be eligible for additional time.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs between now and July 5, 2022 and intends to consider available options to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the Rule’s minimum bid price requirement within the prescribed grace period. The Company’s ADSs will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market during this period, unaffected by the receipt of the written notice from Nasdaq.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock is now -11.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DUO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.575 and lowest of $0.379 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.66, which means current price is +63.74% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 738.63K shares, DUO reached a trading volume of 86426164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

How has DUO stock performed recently?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.59. With this latest performance, DUO shares gained by 7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3649, while it was recorded at 0.3193 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2594 for the last 200 days.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.91. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.99.

Return on Total Capital for DUO is now -11.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, DUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] managed to generate an average of -$18,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of DUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 428,200, which is approximately 1201.52% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE ASIA LTD, holding 166,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in DUO stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $18000.0 in DUO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:DUO] by around 717,698 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 137,281 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 86,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 279,516 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 137,063 shares during the same period.