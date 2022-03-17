Doximity Inc. [DOCS] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $74

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] traded at a high on 03/16/22, posting a 7.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.61. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Doximity’s New Report Finds Adoption of Telemedicine Growing, Majority of Patients Plan for Virtual Care Post-Pandemic.

Over 73% of patients plan to have telemedicine visits after the pandemic; nearly 60% of patients prefer mobile devices for telemedicine; telemedicine adoption among physicians is strong across age, gender and location.

Over 73% of patients plan to continue using telemedicine platforms post-pandemic, according to Doximity’s second edition of its State of Telemedicine Report, which was released today. As part of the report, Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, analyzed adoption of telemedicine across its physician user base from January 2020 through June 2021 and conducted a study of patients’ experiences with telemedicine during the same time frame.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4251708 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Doximity Inc. stands at 10.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.14%.

The market cap for DOCS stock reached $8.92 billion, with 188.37 million shares outstanding and 103.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, DOCS reached a trading volume of 4251708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Doximity Inc. [DOCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $68.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $70 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Doximity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on DOCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 5.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 79.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.40.

How has DOCS stock performed recently?

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.59. With this latest performance, DOCS shares dropped by -17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.57% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.29, while it was recorded at 45.41 for the last single week of trading.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings analysis for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]

There are presently around $3,033 million, or 69.60% of DOCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,977,874, which is approximately 190.466% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,073,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $435.46 million in DOCS stocks shares; and WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $243.44 million in DOCS stock with ownership of nearly 43.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Doximity Inc. [NYSE:DOCS] by around 41,533,078 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,137,537 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 26,496,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,167,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCS stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,049,457 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 674,775 shares during the same period.