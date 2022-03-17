DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] fell -13.64% so far this year. What now?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.29 during the day while it closed the day at $2.28. The company report on March 16, 2022 that DouYu Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

DouYu International Holdings Limited stock has also gained 33.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOYU stock has declined by -10.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.29% and lost -13.64% year-on date.

The market cap for DOYU stock reached $739.59 million, with 326.93 million shares outstanding and 304.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, DOYU reached a trading volume of 7758286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $3.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 27, 2021, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Hold rating on DOYU stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DOYU shares from 13 to 16.06.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71.

DOYU stock trade performance evaluation

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.33. With this latest performance, DOYU shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1900, while it was recorded at 1.6200 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6300 for the last 200 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.25. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for DOYU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, DOYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] managed to generate an average of $37,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 20,698,788 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 19,765,243 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,668,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,132,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,912,041 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,210,637 shares during the same period.