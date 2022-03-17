Daiwa Securities lifts UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] traded at a high on 03/16/22, posting a 30.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.03. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Tiger Trade downloads triple during its Australian debut week.

The one-stop online investing platform Tiger Trade has more than tripled its downloads in Australia within its launch week. Tiger Trade has also jumped into the No 9 finance app spot in Google Play Australia this week, showing rapid growth just in few days. The digital platform made its debut last week and has gained traction quickly among Australian investors due to its competitive commissions and comprehensive features.

Owned by the Nasdaq-listed online brokerage Tiger Brokers (TIGR), Tiger Trade has become the go-to investing app for many global investors. Before its entry into Australia, the app has seen blistering growth in Singapore and boasted over 200k funding customers as of Q2 2021. Globally, Tiger Brokers had about 2 million customers accounts by September 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13747765 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at 14.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.03%.

The market cap for TIGR stock reached $609.74 million, with 150.55 million shares outstanding and 58.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 13747765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $17.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for UP Fintech Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

How has TIGR stock performed recently?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 11.09 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +83.19. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.41.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of $20,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

There are presently around $62 million, or 15.70% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,934,569, which is approximately 14.156% of the company’s market cap and around 26.28% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 2,464,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.59 million in TIGR stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $6.91 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 41.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 5,723,834 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 12,384,098 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,870,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,978,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,821,398 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,854,572 shares during the same period.