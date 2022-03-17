Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] is -3.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] jumped around 2.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.38 at the close of the session, up 60.30%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Chindata Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chindata Group uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin as non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is now -3.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CD Stock saw the intraday high of $6.48 and lowest of $4.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.48, which means current price is +70.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 6679163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

How has CD stock performed recently?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, CD shares gained by 31.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.47 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]

66 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 22,622,259 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 8,136,063 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 42,326,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,084,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,556,829 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,646,502 shares during the same period.