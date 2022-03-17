Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Is Currently -0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] loss -0.18% or -0.38 points to close at $216.08 with a heavy trading volume of 4376515 shares. The company report on March 9, 2022 that CATERPILLAR FOUNDATION SUPPORTS URGENT HUMANITARIAN NEEDS FOR THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE.

Support Includes More than $1 Million Donation to the American Red Cross and other Non-Profits, and 2:1 Matching Gifts Donations from Caterpillar Employees around the World.

The Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), is donating more than $1 million to support both urgent and long-term needs of the Ukraine humanitarian crisis.

It opened the trading session at $217.50, the shares rose to $219.49 and dropped to $212.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAT points out that the company has recorded 5.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 4376515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $234.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $215 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $250, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.72 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.01, while it was recorded at 214.92 for the last single week of trading, and 207.32 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 20.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $79,188 million, or 69.10% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,559,902, which is approximately -0.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,833,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.84 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.9 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,160 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 15,568,405 shares. Additionally, 741 investors decreased positions by around 22,220,719 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 328,045,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,834,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 296 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,503,095 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 874,875 shares during the same period.