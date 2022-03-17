BTIG Research lifts Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] closed the trading session at $1.47 on 03/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.38, while the highest price level was $1.52. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Romeo Power and Wrightspeed Announce “Powertrain in a Crate™” to Safely Repower School Buses, Transit Buses and Certain Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks Into Zero Emission Electric Vehicles.

Romeo Power and Wrightspeed, today announced that they are working together to leverage Romeo Power’s high-capacity battery packing and module technology along with Wrightspeed’s high torque, high-efficiency powertrain system to accelerate electrification in the bus, and medium and heavy duty truck market.

There are over one million existing buses and trucks that are candidates for repowering to zero emission full battery electric right now, and at a much lower upfront cost than purchasing expensive new battery electric vehicles. Wrightspeed is developing “Powertrain in a Crate™” kits that are chassis-specific and can be installed locally where fleets operate, creating jobs and new technology opportunities for those supporting school bus, work truck and other fleets. By using Wrightspeed’s Route™ traction drive technology, the repowered vehicles will be more efficient and provide higher torque than new vehicles based on single speed remote mount systems.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.73 percent and weekly performance of -1.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, RMO reached to a volume of 6488970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on RMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

RMO stock trade performance evaluation

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -26.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.29 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1914, while it was recorded at 1.4200 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8003 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60 million, or 33.80% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,897,318, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,856,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.76 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $7.05 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly -1.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 6,686,844 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,112,887 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 34,353,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,152,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,942,589 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,720 shares during the same period.