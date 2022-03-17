Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] is -38.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.11 at the close of the session, up 1.44%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Bright Health Group Announces Retirement of General Counsel Keith Nelsen.

Jeff Craig, lead counsel for the Company’s NeueHealth business, named General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health” or “The Company”) (NYSE: BHG), the first technology-enabled, Fully Aligned system of care built for healthcare’s consumer retail market, today announced that Keith Nelsen will retire as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Jeff Craig, lead counsel for the Company’s NeueHealth business, will be promoted to the role of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective March 18, 2022. Nelsen will stay on as a senior advisor with the Company until June 30, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.

Bright Health Group Inc. stock is now -38.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BHG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.27 and lowest of $2.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.93, which means current price is +22.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, BHG reached a trading volume of 8455002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on BHG stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BHG shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.94.

How has BHG stock performed recently?

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -28.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.55% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.60 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]

There are presently around $1,168 million, or 72.30% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.27 million in BHG stocks shares; and DEER IX & CO. LTD., currently with $134.47 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 192,190,188 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 41,152,142 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 328,245,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,587,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,207,184 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,095,535 shares during the same period.