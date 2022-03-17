Baozun Inc. [BZUN] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $5

Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ: BZUN] price surged by 26.30 percent to reach at $1.57. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Baozun Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 3935838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. Baozun Inc. shares reached a high of $7.67 and dropped to a low of $6.91 until finishing in the latest session at $7.54.

The one-year BZUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.91. The average equity rating for BZUN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baozun Inc. [BZUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZUN shares is $21.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Baozun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Baozun Inc. stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BZUN shares from 42 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baozun Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44.

BZUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.41. With this latest performance, BZUN shares dropped by -39.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.66, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baozun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baozun Inc. [BZUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.70 and a Gross Margin at +65.13. Baozun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.34.

Return on Total Capital for BZUN is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.01. Additionally, BZUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Baozun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BZUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baozun Inc. go to -4.52%.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Baozun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ:BZUN] by around 10,736,690 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,834,721 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 19,465,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,036,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZUN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,255,977 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,847,891 shares during the same period.