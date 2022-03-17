Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is -19.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] price surged by 9.60 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on March 11, 2022 that AMYRIS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF MENOLABS.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform today announced that it has closed the acquisition of the assets of MenoLabs, LLC, a company founded by women to treat menopause symptoms, drive research for women’s health and improve society’s understanding of menopause.

MenoLabs, a growing women’s wellness brand, is focused on addressing perimenopause and menopause symptoms and offers research-backed, all-natural treatments for menopause symptoms. Over the past two years, MenoLabs has developed and launched eight products, including its lead product, MenoFit, an all-natural menopause relief supplement. MenoLabs generates a subscription-based, recurring revenue stream through its online sales, in addition to the Subscribe & Save option offered via the Amazon channel. The company is further expanding through retail channels in 2022. Additionally, MenoLabs offers MenoLife, a highly rated perimenopause and menopause health tracker app which helps users track and analyze more than 40 menopause-related symptoms.

A sum of 5084086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.20M shares. Amyris Inc. shares reached a high of $4.415 and dropped to a low of $4.05 until finishing in the latest session at $4.34.

The one-year AMRS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.69.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMRS shares from 11 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.48, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $567 million, or 49.20% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,091,779, which is approximately -12.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,315,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.57 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $46.1 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 39,746,071 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 15,692,530 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 87,771,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,210,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,800,297 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 9,225,500 shares during the same period.