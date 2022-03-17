Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Stock trading around $231.67 per share: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] closed the trading session at $231.67 on 03/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $228.45, while the highest price level was $232.52. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Amgen To Present At The 32nd annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will virtually present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rob Lenz, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president of Global Development and Peter H. Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen’s business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen’s website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen’s Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.98 percent and weekly performance of 0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, AMGN reached to a volume of 4220071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $248.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $272 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $238, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AMGN stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 266 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AMGN stock trade performance evaluation

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.95, while it was recorded at 229.65 for the last single week of trading, and 224.51 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.22 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 7.13%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $98,882 million, or 78.00% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,046,345, which is approximately 2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,661,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.8 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.98 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,149 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 22,868,129 shares. Additionally, 982 investors decreased positions by around 22,751,435 shares, while 264 investors held positions by with 381,406,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,025,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 266 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,839,541 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 1,990,840 shares during the same period.