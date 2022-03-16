ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Stock trading around $82.54 per share: What’s Next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] traded at a high on 03/14/22, posting a 4.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $82.54. The company report on March 13, 2022 that ZIM to Launch ZIM eCommerce Baltimore eXpress (ZXB), a New Speedy eCommerce service from China and South-East Asia to the US East Coast.

The New Service Expands ZIM’s Speedy Premium Services for eCommerce Customers .

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today the launch of ZIM Ecommerce Baltimore Express (ZXB), a new and speedy e-commerce service, in March 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8781267 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at 6.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.74%.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $9.88 billion, with 119.74 million shares outstanding and 78.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 8781267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $87.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.73. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.52 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.58, while it was recorded at 76.79 for the last single week of trading, and 52.75 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $3,832 million, or 37.50% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,762,800, which is approximately 4.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.84% of the total institutional ownership; HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., holding 3,065,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.99 million in ZIM stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $237.09 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly -79.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 11,835,481 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 19,894,795 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,690,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,421,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,858,827 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,333,989 shares during the same period.