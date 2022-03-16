why Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.19

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] price surged by 5.34 percent to reach at $2.29. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Carrier Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash the debt securities issued by the Company listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities” and each a “series”).

Up to $1,150,000,000 in Aggregate Principal Amount of Securities of Carrier Global Corporation Listed Below in the Acceptance Priority Levels and Subject to the Series Tender Cap Listed Below.

A sum of 5998072 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.93M shares. Carrier Global Corporation shares reached a high of $45.33 and dropped to a low of $43.415 until finishing in the latest session at $45.20.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.56. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $56.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $50, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 56 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.11, while it was recorded at 43.95 for the last single week of trading, and 51.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 12.01%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,938 million, or 89.00% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,336,281, which is approximately -0.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 69,450,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.81 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 8.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 566 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 36,763,769 shares. Additionally, 634 investors decreased positions by around 40,876,404 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 666,656,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 744,296,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,591,798 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,991,086 shares during the same period.