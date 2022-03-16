why Aegon N.V. [AEG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.96

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] jumped around 0.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.54 at the close of the session, up 6.07%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Aegon provides update on Russian and Belarusian investments following invasion of Ukraine.

The Hague, March 8, 2022 – Aegon has announced that it will not make future investments in Russia or Belarus-based companies and has updated its Responsible Investment Policy accordingly. This policy applies to all general account investments where Aegon has full management control. Investment decisions for third-party investments and investments for account of policyholders, are not within Aegon’s control. However, Aegon encourages its business units to discuss Aegon’s policy positions with their respective clients.

The Responsible Investment Policy already excluded investments in any form of Russian and Belarus government-issued debt, such as government bonds.

Aegon N.V. stock is now -8.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.61 and lowest of $4.4701 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.22, which means current price is +13.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 8321703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aegon N.V. [AEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

How has AEG stock performed recently?

Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.78. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -20.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -757.85. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +370.18.

Earnings analysis for Aegon N.V. [AEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Insider trade positions for Aegon N.V. [AEG]

There are presently around $747 million, or 8.10% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 115,664,156, which is approximately 3.266% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 5,370,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.38 million in AEG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $22.83 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 8,384,329 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,708,989 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 153,535,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,629,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 660,233 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 480,392 shares during the same period.