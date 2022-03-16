Wells Fargo slashes price target on Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] – find out why.

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] closed the trading session at $43.49 on 03/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.645, while the highest price level was $43.95. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Smartsheet Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Fourth quarter total revenue grew 43% year over year to $157.4 million.

Fourth quarter calculated billings grew 48% year over year to $224.3 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.85 percent and weekly performance of -10.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, SMAR reached to a volume of 4604023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $87.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $85, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on SMAR stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SMAR shares from 80 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMAR in the course of the last twelve months was 4980.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SMAR stock trade performance evaluation

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.01. With this latest performance, SMAR shares dropped by -29.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.37 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.03, while it was recorded at 46.88 for the last single week of trading, and 67.78 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.00 and a Gross Margin at +77.81. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.82.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -20.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.89. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$60,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,974 million, or 92.30% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 13,773,708, which is approximately -5.039% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,260,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.45 million in SMAR stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $299.81 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly -5.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 11,926,810 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 8,693,774 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 94,507,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,127,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,599,410 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,276,136 shares during the same period.