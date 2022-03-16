Wells Fargo lifts Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] traded at a high on 03/15/22, posting a 0.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.55. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Brightspeed Selects KGPCo as Strategic Supply Chain Partner For Planned $2 Billion Fiber Optics Transformation.

Relationship to Support Planned Fiber Deployments Across Entire 20-State Footprint.

Brightspeed today announced it has selected KGPCo, the country’s largest communications network services and supply chain provider, as the company’s strategic supply chain and logistics partner in preparation for day one operations and for its planned fiber deployments throughout its multi-state territory across rural and suburban regions of the United States.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4866111 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.38%.

The market cap for APO stock reached $35.73 billion, with 239.45 million shares outstanding and 223.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 4866111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $86.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $91, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.18 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.42, while it was recorded at 61.47 for the last single week of trading, and 65.36 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.94 and a Gross Margin at +99.22. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,022.91. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,651.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of $79,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 17.79%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $22,977 million, or 32.40% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 62,710,995, which is approximately -0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 22.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,739,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.52 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 3.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 46,374,081 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 54,759,563 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 285,625,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,759,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,957,292 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 11,014,512 shares during the same period.