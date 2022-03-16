Wall Street Analyst Resumed Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] price surged by 13.56 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021.

Increases 2022 Guidance for Membership, Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA .

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 9553892 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.54M shares. Cano Health Inc. shares reached a high of $6.195 and dropped to a low of $5.52 until finishing in the latest session at $6.03.

The one-year CANO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.81. The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $14.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.24. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -1.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$46,580 per employee.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $856 million, or 89.90% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,989,715, which is approximately -8.157% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,135,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.44 million in CANO stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $59.92 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 1.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 28,475,110 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 17,267,816 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 115,379,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,122,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,232,044 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,612,656 shares during the same period.