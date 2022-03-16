Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] closed the trading session at $1.66 on 03/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.62, while the highest price level was $1.805. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Bionano Genomics to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™, a leading software solution for visualization, interpretation, and reporting of genomic data, announced today that company management will present virtually at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference. Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a corporate overview on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 5:40 am PT/8:40 am ET.

The presentation will be available to view on the Events page in the Investors section of Bionano’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.48 percent and weekly performance of -8.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.24M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 8858357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -29.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2435, while it was recorded at 1.8200 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6843 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $126 million, or 27.00% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,660,129, which is approximately 2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,825,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.61 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.95 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly -4.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 10,896,072 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 7,250,607 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 57,922,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,069,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,266,938 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,319,307 shares during the same period.