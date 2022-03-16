Wall Street Analyst Initiated Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] loss -3.77% on the last trading session, reaching $2.30 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted 12 newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 97,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on February 28, 2022, as inducements material to each such employee’s entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $2.16 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia’s inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. represents 174.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $416.83 million with the latest information. AKBA stock price has been found in the range of $2.2501 to $2.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 6120022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for AKBA stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 29.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.28. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.36.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

There are presently around $232 million, or 56.90% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,124,215, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,235,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.63 million in AKBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28.07 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly -25.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 9,597,301 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,544,226 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 76,785,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,926,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,093,906 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,345 shares during the same period.