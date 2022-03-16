Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Asana Inc. [ASAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.56%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Asana Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Revenues.

Fiscal year revenue growth accelerated, up 67% year over yearCustomers spending $50,000 or more on an annualized basis ended the fiscal year at 894 customers.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ASAN stock rose by 2.01%. The one-year Asana Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.03. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.34 billion, with 185.02 million shares outstanding and 70.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, ASAN stock reached a trading volume of 5449355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $57.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $115 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on ASAN stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ASAN shares from 143 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 6.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.56. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -44.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.62, while it was recorded at 37.67 for the last single week of trading, and 79.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.07 and a Gross Margin at +89.72. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.10.

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,948 million, or 67.50% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,309,015, which is approximately 4.079% of the company’s market cap and around 25.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,121,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.72 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $148.72 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 8.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 11,767,740 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 9,389,691 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 37,958,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,116,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,097,156 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,588 shares during the same period.