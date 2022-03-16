Tuya Inc. [TUYA] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $7.20

Tuya Inc. [NYSE: TUYA] slipped around -0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.99 at the close of the session, down -9.55%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Tuya Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Tuya Inc. (“Tuya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Tuya Inc. stock is now -68.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TUYA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.39 and lowest of $1.7501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.65, which means current price is +13.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, TUYA reached a trading volume of 7422420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tuya Inc. [TUYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUYA shares is $11.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Tuya Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Tuya Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuya Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

How has TUYA stock performed recently?

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.32. With this latest performance, TUYA shares dropped by -67.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.02% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.24 for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuya Inc. [TUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Tuya Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.20.

Return on Total Capital for TUYA is now -34.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Additionally, TUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Tuya Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings analysis for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuya Inc. go to -1.30%.

Insider trade positions for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]

Positions in Tuya Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Tuya Inc. [NYSE:TUYA] by around 19,510,202 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 10,093,621 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 22,899,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,503,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUYA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,419,674 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,305,622 shares during the same period.