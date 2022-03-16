Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell -53.94% so far this year. What now?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.33 at the close of the session, up 5.91%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock is now -53.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRGA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.34 and lowest of $0.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.66, which means current price is +17.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, SRGA reached a trading volume of 5132256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRGA shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SRGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has SRGA stock performed recently?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, SRGA shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.32 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5475, while it was recorded at 0.3255 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9789 for the last 200 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.24 and a Gross Margin at +56.75. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.86.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -51.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.65. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$985,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

There are presently around $10 million, or 21.50% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 5,789,342, which is approximately 25.984% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,762,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 million in SRGA stocks shares; and OMEGA ADVISORS INC., currently with $1.04 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 116.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 6,986,164 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 19,915,180 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 5,217,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,118,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,716 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 14,173,103 shares during the same period.