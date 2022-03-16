Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, down -72.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SBFM] gained 13.15% or 0.38 points to close at $3.27 with a heavy trading volume of 7313573 shares. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on an $8 Million Private Placement for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM).

It opened the trading session at $2.81, the shares rose to $4.75 and dropped to $2.7721, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBFM points out that the company has recorded -85.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -116.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, SBFM reached to a volume of 7313573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.41.

Trading performance analysis for SBFM stock

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 115.13. With this latest performance, SBFM shares dropped by -65.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 18.09 for the last 200 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -807.83 and a Gross Margin at +44.11. Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3898.74.

Additionally, SBFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 199.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 182.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] managed to generate an average of -$928,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SBFM] by around 1,463 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBFM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.